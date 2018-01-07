Mathura, Jan 6 (PTI) A trader was looted of Rs 5 lakh cash by motorcycle-borne men here, following which locals blocked the Naujhil Bajna road demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Kishan Chandra Gupta, who owns a grocery shop in Bara Bazaar, was robbed in an area under the Bajna police outpost.

The protesters blocked the road for over three hours and dispersed after SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla assured them speedy investigations into the case.

"If found guilty, action would be taken against the staff posted at Bajna police outpost," he said.

However, SSP Swapnil Mamgai said, "Action would be taken against the police personnel at the outpost as they did not chase the looters." Shops in the area were closed in protest, however opened after assurances from the police. PTI CORR ANB .

