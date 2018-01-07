New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were arrested by Special Cell following a shootout, the police said today.

The accused were identified as Prempal (24) and Netrapal Singh (34). They were involved in supplying arms and ammunition to criminals in NCR.

Last November, two alleged ammunition suppliers Mahipal and Sandeep Yadav were arrested and they revealed that they were supplying arms to Prempal.

Yesterday, it was learnt that Prempal would be passing through Kalindi Kunj- Meethapur road with his associate, the police said.

Their car was intercepted by a team of Special Cell and they were asked to surrender but they fired at the police.

The police team fired in response and the accused duo was overpowered, they said. PTI SLB ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.