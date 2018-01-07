Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after over 900 grams of charas was recovered from their possession, the police said today.

A police team intercepted Mohammad Nazir and Javed Ahmad during patrolling at Khalialta village last evening, a police spokesman said, adding 920 grams of charas was recovered from their possession.

Both the accused were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said. PTI TAS DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.