Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Two elderly women were allegedly murdered in their house at nearby Thiruverkadu today over a property dispute and one person arrested in this connection, police said.

The incident came to light when Saravanan, son of Krishnaveni (70), one of the victims, came to the house early this morning, they said.

Krishnaveni and her elder sister Ranganayaki (80) were found murdered with their throats slit, police said.

On receipt of information, police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary enquiry.

Later, Ranganayagi's adopted son Balakrishnan was taken for questioning.

During interrogation he reportedly confessed to the crime leading to his arrest, police said.

The accused, Balakrishnan, had moved the court seeking a share in the family property, they added. PTI CORR ROH SS .

