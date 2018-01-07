Bahraich, Jan 7 (PTI) An elderly woman and her two minor granddaughters were found dead this morning at their house in Begumpur village, an official said.

"The deceased have been identified as Kumari Devi, 70, Kajal, 5 and Vidya, 3," Circle officer Mahsi K K Singh Chauhan said.

"On Saturday night, when Kumari Devi slept along with her granddaughters, she had removed the angithi (heater) from the room. But, since the room was air tight, there was still some smoke left," Chauhan said.

"Today, when they did not wake up, their family members broke the door, and found the bodies," he said.

The aunt of the girls, Sanju Devi, was also found lying unconscious at their house, and was hospitalised, Chauhan said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, Chauhan said. PTI CORR NAV SNE .

