Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh capital continued to reel under severe cold conditions, with the mercury dipping to 2.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal limit.

The chilly weather has prompted the local authorities to open the schools only after 10 a.m. till Jan 13.

According to the MeT office, Lucknow recorded a high of 19.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal mark.

Bahraich was the coldest place in the state, with a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Fursatganj (Rae Bareli) at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Basti, Kanpur, Agra and Allahabad was recorded at 3.0, 3.5, 3.7 and 5.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT office has forecast dense to very dense fog at a few places, with cold to severe cold waves.

Ground frost is also likely at isolated places in the state, the MeT said. PTI NAV DPB .

