Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Actor Laura Dern said she believes that when women unite for a cause they walk together hand-in-hand like a "tribe of support".

The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor, who has been lauded for her performance in "Big Little Lies", said it was "beautiful" to be part of the show, which also features Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

"It's very easy. Look what happens when girls get together, we do become a tribe of support. It's not necessarily the stereotype that women would be so supportive, and yet, it's amazing," Dern told People magazine.

"For myself and Reese and Nicole, we are also raising young children so it's been incredibly supportive to have the workplace be a place of sort of co-parenting as well and that's been delicious," she said. PTI RB RDS .

