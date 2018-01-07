Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her husband and two step-daughters of harassing her, police said today.

The woman married the 52-year-old man in February 2016 and when she went to live with him at his house in Dombivli township here, she came to know that he had three daughters, aged 12, 19 and 23, from a previous marriage, a police official said.

The woman alleged that the two elder daughters demanded money from her and when she could not give it to them, they complained to her husband who beat her up.

She further alleged that her husband also made demands for money from her and harassed her when she could not fulfil it, the official said.

Based on the woman's complaint filed last evening, the Manpada police in Dombivli registered offences against the man and his two elder daughters under various IPC sections, including 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added. PTI COR GK .

