Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died and two others were injured when a car rammed into their two- wheeler here in the wee hours today, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the mishap at Jubilee Hills and died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, they said.

The other two, riding pillion and said to be the friends of the deceased woman, were also injured and currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

The police are checking whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol, an official said. PTI GDK RSY .

