Kaushambi (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A woman and her three-month- old daughter fell into a well, leading to the death of the infant, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday in Devana village when the 35-year-old Nirmala leaned over the wall of the well to see pigeons which had made a nest inside and fell inside with the child in her arms.

On hearing her cries, villagers pulled them out. The child died on way to hospital while the woman was admitted to a hospital. PTI CORR SMI DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.