Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) "Young Sheldon" will return for a second season.

The CBS comedy is a spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" and focuses on Sheldon as a nine-year-old, played by Iain Armitage. It follows Sheldon, who attends high school, and his family in east Texas.

"Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it's been on the air. While the show's DNA is clearly rooted in 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Young Sheldon' has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi- generational cast.

"We can't wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd's vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year olderÂ…and smarter,"said CBS President Kelly Kahl in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

The single-camera comedy series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, and the voice of Jim Parsons. PTI SHD SHD .

