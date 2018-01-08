Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually harassed by two youths in Shamli district here, the police said today.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she was abducted yesterday from a bus stand in Kandela village, when she was on her way to home, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

The victim also alleged that the accused sexually harassed her, Tiwari said.

One of the accused, Muneesh, was arrested, Tiwari said, adding the other was absconding.

Police have registered a case against both the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC, he said. PTI CORR DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.