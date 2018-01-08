Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Two cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) were reportedly injured in exchange of fire with security forces at Kakorani Reserve Forest along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, Defence sources said here today.

On specific information about presence of ULFA cadres, the Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the area yesterday night and in the ensuing exchange of fire, two rebels of the outfit were injured, Defence spokesman Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said.

However, the cadres along with the injured ones managed to escape using cover of darkness, bad weather and dense foliage, the spokesman said in a statement.

Security forces subsequently launched search operation and the area was cordoned to trap the escaping militants.

This is the second operation in a week after the Assam Rifles busted a temporary hideout of the rebel outfit on January 5 last at Namdapha Reserve Forest under Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the run up to the Republic Day, security forces continue to maintain strict vigil to ensure peace and tranquility in the area by launching extensive operations in Assam and South Arunachal Pradesh. PTI UPL RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.