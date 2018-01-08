Best Motion Picture Â– Drama WINNER: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" "Call Me By Your Name" "Dunkirk" "The Post" "The Shape of Water" Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Â– Drama WINNER: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game" Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water" Meryl Streep, "The Post" Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World" Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Â– Drama WINNER: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name" Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread" Tom Hanks, "The Post" Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq".

Best Motion Picture Â– Musical or Comedy WINNER: "Lady Bird" "The Disaster Artist" "Get Out" "The Greatest Showman" "I, Tonya" Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Â– Musical or Comedy WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul" Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker" Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya" Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes" Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Â– Musical or Comedy WINNER: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes" Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver" Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman" Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out" Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture WINNER: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" Mary J Blige, "Mudbound" Hong Chau, "Downsizing" Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird" Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water" Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture WINNER: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project" Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name" Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water" Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World" Best Director Â– Motion Picture WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk" Ridley Scott, "All the Money in the World" Steven Spielberg, "The Post" Best Screenplay Â– Motion Picture WINNER: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water" Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird" Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, "The Post" Aaron Sorkin, "MollyÂ’s Game" Best Original Score Â– Motion Picture WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water" Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread" John Williams, "The Post" Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk Best Original Song Â– Motion Picture WINNER: "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman "Home," Ferdinand "Mighty River," Mudbound "Remember Me," Coco "The Star," The Star Best Motion Picture Â– Animated WINNER: "Coco" "The Boss Baby" "The Breadwinner" "Ferdinand" "Loving Vincent" Best Motion Picture Â– Foreign Language WINNER: "In the Fade" "A Fantastic Woman" "First They Killed My Father" "Loveless" "The Square" Best Television Series Â– Drama WINNER: "The Handmaid's Tale" "The Crown" "Game of Thrones" "Stranger Things" "This Is Us" Best Television Series Â– Musical or Comedy WINNER: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" "Blackish" "Master of None" "SMILF" "Will & Grace" Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television WINNER: "Big Little Lies" "Fargo" "Feud: Bette and Joan" "The Sinner" "Top of the Lake: China Girl" Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television WINNER: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" Jessica Biel, "The Sinner" Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan" Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan" Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television WINNER: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies" Jude Law, "The Young Pope" Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks" Geoffrey Rush, "Genius" Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series Â– Drama WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander" Claire Foy, "The Crown" Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce" Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why" Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series Â– Drama WINNER: Sterling K Brown, "This Is Us" Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan" Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Â– Musical or Comedy WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" Alison Brie, "GLOW" Issa Rae, "Insecure" Frankie Shaw, "SMILF" Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Â– Musical or Comedy WINNER: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" Anthony Anderson, "Blackish" Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick" William H. Macy, "Shameless" Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace" Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television WINNER: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us" Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies" Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies" Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" David Harbour, "Stranger Things" Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan" Christian Slater,"Mr. Robot" David Thewlis, "Fargo" SHD .

