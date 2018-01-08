New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a juvenile and his friend over a dispute that had taken place during a Kanwar Yatra last year, the police said today.

The incident was reported from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

On January 5, Deepak had gone to Neb Sarai to attend his friend's birthday party but did not return home, following which his family lodged a complaint, the police said.

His body was recovered from a drain in the area and subsequently, the police apprehended a juvenile and his friend.

The accused told police that they had taken Kanwars during a yatra in August, and a Deepak was a member of the group.

During the yatra, the juvenile's foot had accidentally touched Deepak, who had thrashed him even after he apologised, the police said The juvenile was nursing a grudge and got the opportunity to exact revenge on January 5, the police said. PTI SLB ANB .

