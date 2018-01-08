Sambalpur (Odisha), Jan 8 (PTI) Three persons including two policemen were today injured when members of the Odisha Ambulance Service Employees Union clashed with the police while trying to barge into the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Northern Division, police said.

The union members had staged a dharna near the office of the RDC protesting the arrest of their colleagues, who had earlier staged another dharna over various demands on January 4.

Â“The agitators clashed with the police as they were prevented from entering the RDC office. However, some agitators threw sand and pelted stones at the police following which police resorted to mild lathi charge,Â” an eyewitness said.

Police however, denied any lathicharge on the protestors.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Amarendra Rana said, "We discussed with them and asked them to send a five-member team to the office of the RDC to submit the memorandum. But they tried to barge into the office. They pelted stones and threw sand on police when they were prevented. Subsequently, police had to apply minimum force to disperse the agitators." Â“We had staged dharna in a peaceful manner demanding unconditional release of our 358 colleagues, who were arrested unlawfully. But police asked us to send a five-member group for discussion with the RDC. We had also agreed to the proposal. But police suddenly lathicharged when we were selecting a group of representative,Â” said General Secretary Ambulance Service Employees Union, Gagan Bihari Samal.

He also said that they would continue dhaarna in front of the office of the RDC. PTI CORR AAM JM .

