Jalna (Maha), Jan 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found burnt to death at Ambad in the district this morning, a police official said.

The locals spotted the half-burnt body of Anant Shrikant Ingole on Patharwada road in Ambad tehsil this morning and informed the police.

It appears that the man's hands and legs were tied with a rope before he was set on fire, the official said.

The deceased, a resident of Samnapur village in Beed district, was suspected to have been killed over a monetary dispute, he said.

The man was identified from the Aadhaar card found on him, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added. PTI COR GK .

