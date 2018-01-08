Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Four persons were today arrested in connection with last month's abduction and killing of a jeweller in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Acting on a missing complaint that Tariq Ahmad Malik had gone missing on December 26, a special investigation team was constituted to probe the case, a police spokesperson said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Mohammad Sajad Lara, Mohammad Adil Lara, Ghulam Mohammed Lara and Nayeem Ahmad Lara -- all residents of Sopore- had abducted the victim, strangulated him to death and threw the body in the Jhelum river, he said.

"The motive for the crime was to extort jewellery and money from the Malik owned a jewellery shop at Chota Bazar in Sopore," the spokesperson said.

The vehicle used in the crime, gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and some cash have been seized from the accused, he said. PTI MIJ NSD .

