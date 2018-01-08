cricket match Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained four youths for allegedly playing the Pakistani national anthem before the start of a cricket match in Bandipora district of the state, the police said today.

The players, participating in a local cricket match, were detained for questioning from Arin area yesterday, they said, adding police is on a lookout for the other participants of the game.

In April 2017, a similar incident was reported from central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, where youths had played the Pakistani national anthem at the start of a local cricket match. PTI MIJ DPB .

