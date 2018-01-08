Barabanki (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Four people were killed and 12 others injured when their car dashed into a roadside tree on the NH-28 due to dense fog early morning today, the police said.

The accident took place near Dadri village under Safdarganj police station area, they said, adding three people died on the spot.

The injured were taken to the district hospital from where the seriously injured were being rushed to Lucknow's Trauma Centre, where one more succumbed to injuries, SP Anil Kumar said.

The identity of the victims was not known yet, he said.

