Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Five persons were killed and 30 others injured when the mini cargo van in which they were travelling overturned in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district today, police said.

A police official said they suspect that negligence on part of the van's driver led to the mishap near Gadwal town, located about 175 kms from here.

"More than 30 labourers working in a ginning mill were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place. Five of them died on the spot and 30 people were injured," the official said.

The injured, including the van's driver who sustained multiple fractures, were admitted to different hospitals, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the mishap, he added. PTI GDK GK .

