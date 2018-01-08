6 killed in Madagascar cyclone as thousands displaced
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018
Johannesburg, Jan 8 (AP) Authorities in Madagascar say six people have been killed in a cyclone.
The government says Cyclone Ava also displaced more than 13,000 people on the Indian Ocean island over the weekend.
A government bulletin today says the danger has passed and all cyclone alerts have been lifted.
The island nation was hit hard by a cyclone in March that left at least 50 people dead and damaged the Sava region in the northeast, which produces about half of the world's vanilla. (AP) KIS .
