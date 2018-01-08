Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Journalists under the banner of the Press Club of Shimla, today held a meeting and submitted a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat protesting the UIDAI filing a case over a report in The Tribune on alleged Aadhaar data breach.

A delegation led by press club president Dhananjay Sharma called on the governor at the Raj Bhawan here and appraised him about the incident.

They said that the action by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was totally uncalled for and a brazen attack on the press press.

"We are shocked over the move of the government and condemn it and vow to fight it out," the memorandum said.

The Delhi Police has registered an "open-ended" FIR on a complaint from the UIDAI over the report on the alleged data breach of more than one billion Aadhaar cards. PTI PCL ANB .

