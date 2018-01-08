Bilaspur, Jan 8 (PTI) Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani today said that train accidents had come down by 40-45 per cent in the current financial year as compared to the previous fiscal.

Hoping that train mishaps would further decrease, Lohani said the transporter's prime focus this year was to address safety and maintenance issues.

Speaking to reporters here, Lohani said that priority would be given to electrification, food served in trains and cleanliness of trains and railway premises.

He informed that by June, 500 railway stations would get Wi-Fi facility as part of the Union government's Digital India initiative.

Reply to a query on increasing long-distance trains and their stoppages, Lohani said that capacity augmentation was currently underway and a decision on this would be taken later. PTI COR TKP BNM .

