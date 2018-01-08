Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Asian Games medallist Aditya Mehta bounced back to down English pro Alfie Burden 5-4 in a thrilling final and clinch the Kolkata Open International Invitation Snooker Championship here today.

Mehta started well with a break of 93 in opening frame but Burden countered him with break of 75 to come at par.

He won another frame to take 2-1 lead over Mehta who levelled the match once again. Alfie then took handsome lead of 4-2.

From there on, Mehta made a remarkable comeback and won three frames in a row to settle the issue.

Earlier today, Alfie defeated Laxman Rawat 5-2 in the semi-final.

Interestingly he tried three times to go for the maximum 147. In the first frame he missed on 65, which Laxman cleared with 70 points break and then on 81 and finally in the sixth frame, which was close, on 97.

In other semi-final, Mehta beat Brijesh Damani 5-4. PTI TAP BS BS .

