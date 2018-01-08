Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Anamika Khanna will bring down the curtains at this year's summer resort edition of Lakme Fashion Week.

Known for designs with rich craftsmanship that blend Indian colours with global contours, Khanna will close the fashion week with her 'Reinventing Nudes' collection.

Laced with heritage of craft and texture, the clothing line will be a modern twist on unorthodox fashion. Her collection is being touted as a fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics with edgy cuts.

Talking about reuniting with Lakme for the closing, Anamika said the fashion week is a platform that gives designers the opportunity to push boundaries and reinvent themselves.

"The nude makeup trend has been the talk of the town for a while but to see it through Lakme's eyes is very different.

It's about identifying every Indian woman's nude palette.

"Our finale collection is fine-tuned to be in perfect symmetry with the season's statement, and we hope to showcase how much variety nudes can bring when done right," the designer said in a statement.

Anamika will collaborate the Lakme makeup experts to create looks that promise to redefine nude trends. PTI RDS SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.