Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra today participated in a cleanliness drive around Â‘Mithun GateÂ’ and Nyokum Lapang areas here.

Leading from the front, the governor along with other participants from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar Municipal Council and other volunteers cleaned both the areas.

Urban Development, Law & Justice Minister Nabam Rebia and Urban Development & Housing Parliamentary Secretary Techi Kaso along with UD secretary S K Jain also participated on the first day of the cleanliness drive running under the theme Â‘Hamara Elan Swachhta aur Nari UtthanÂ’.

The governor appealed to the people to keep their surroundings clean and keep the garbage at the designated places after segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable items in separate waste bins.

Mishra said that women development is a part of the theme of the cleanliness drive.

The cleanliness drive, which started today, would continue till next month. PTI UPL JM .

