Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minster Sarbananda Sonowal today invited industrialists from Tamil Nadu to invest in the state, saying his government has announced key initiatives to boost trade, including the "Act East Policy".

Sonowal addressed a conference organised here as part of the state's first ever Global Investors' Summit scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month in Guwahati.

He said Modi had termed the north-east region as the new engine of India's growth.

The chief minister said his government has succeeded in bringing in investments worth about Rs 7,000 crore to the state since his government came to power.

"That is only in the last 1.5 years. New policies, reforms, establishing new units by famous brands (in Guwahati) has given a new vibrancy to the industrial scene of the state," he said.

The government has announced very attractive tax incentive for the industry.

"A new startup policy supporting young entrepreneurs has been put in place. We have also announced a very attractive IT enabled services policy and a bio-technology policy," Sonowal said.

Detailing other initiatives taken up by the government, he said steps have been taken up to upgrade Guwahati airport as an international airport, mainly connecting the South-East Asian countries.

Work for the construction of new terminal and expansion of the airport has already begun, he added.

Noting that the government has taken steps to give Guwahati a new global identity, the chief minister said, "We are planning to develop Guwahati as a new city with modern facilities to boost economic and commercial ties between India and ASEAN countries".

He said Bangladesh has set up an office of Assistant High Commissioner, while Bhutan recently opened a consulate in Guwahati.

"We are working to get consulates of more neighbouring countries and ASEAN nations in Guwahati", Sonowal added.

Additional Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Capoor told reporters that the state was in the advanced stage of rolling out the North East Investment Policy.

"I think may be next month or in this month, we would be seeing a new investment policy. It is in the very advanced stage of discussion and finalisation," he said. PTI VIJ RC BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.