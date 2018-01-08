Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Assam government is in the process of setting up a Global Trade Centre in Guwahati as part of making it a "trade and business gateway" to South East Asia, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here today.

Participating in a roadshow 'Advantage Assam' to invite businessmen from Tamil Nadu to take part in the first-ever Global Investors' Summit scheduled in Guwahati next month, Sonowal said, his government has already started work on the construction of the building.

"It is a 65-storeyed twin building to be built in Guwahati. This centre will become a symbol of trade and business in the gateway to South East Asia," he said.

Sonowal said his government has already started work to dredge the Barak river while dredging work in Brahmaputra river would also start soon.

"We propose to reach the Chittagong port through the Brahmaputra. Investments in and development of port cities along the river have been planned," he said.

On tapping the tourism potential, the Assam Chief Minister said the government has announced tax incentives and capital subsidy for tourism units.

"Golf tourism in the scenic river cruises on Brahmaputra and tea garden areas of the State has also emerged as an area of great interest," he said.

Later during a press conference, he said the government was looking at investments in tourism sector, Information Technology, plastics and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals.

"We are also looking at investments in education sector in the State," he said. PTI VIJ SS .

