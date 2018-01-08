Kanpur, Jan 8 (PTI) In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Kanpur police conducted raids at three hotels in Ghantaghar pocket and nabbed a suspect allegedly operating for a terror module active in the eastern belt, officials said today.

The suspect was interrogated intensively by the ATS and Intelligence sleuths, the police officials said.

During the raid, ATS sleuths seized a laptop and diary of another suspect from a hotel room that was locked from the outside. The door was broke open and the belongings including laptop and diary belonging to a suspect from Muzaffarpur in Bihar seized, they said.

Superintendent of Police (East), Anurag Arya, told PTI that top ATS sleuths had received inputs about a suspect from national intelligence agencies.

After getting a tip-off, the ATS team comprising 40 commandos apart from police personnel of Rail-Bazar, Harbansh-Mohal, Babupurwa, Fazalganj and Raipurwa raided three hotels in Ghanta-ghar vicinity.

ATSÂ’s Inspector General (IG), Asim Arun, confirmed the raids but declined to share details. PTI COR SMI ADS .

