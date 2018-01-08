Sydney, Jan 8 (AFP) Big-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn has been ruled out of this month's one-day international series against England with a calf problem, Cricket Australia said today.

Lynn suffered the injury to his right calf fielding in the Brisbane Heat's Big Bash League match against the Perth Scorchers on Friday.

It is expected the injury will sideline him for three to four weeks with selectors to announce a replacement shortly.

The opening match of the five-game series takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. (AFP) ATK .

