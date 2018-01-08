Muzaffarnagar, Jan 8 (PTI) A local court today rejected the bail plea of the main accused in the murder of a prime witness in rape case against self-styled Godman Asaram.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari rejected the bail plea of the main accused Kartik Haldar.

A charge sheet has been filed against Haldar. He was in judicial custody and lodged in Karnal jail.

A prime witness in the rape case against Asaram, Akhil Gupta was shot dead here in January 2015. PTI CORR ADS .

