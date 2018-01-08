Bail plea of accused Kartik Haldar rejected
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 08:33 PM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 08:33 PM | A+A A- |
Muzaffarnagar, Jan 8 (PTI) A local court today rejected the bail plea of the main accused in the murder of a prime witness in rape case against self-styled Godman Asaram.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari rejected the bail plea of the main accused Kartik Haldar.
A charge sheet has been filed against Haldar. He was in judicial custody and lodged in Karnal jail.
A prime witness in the rape case against Asaram, Akhil Gupta was shot dead here in January 2015. PTI CORR ADS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.