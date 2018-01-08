rejected Gurgaon, Jan 8 (PTI) A Gurgaon district court on Monday rejected the bail application of the 16 and a half-year-old boy, accused in the brutal Pradhuman Thakur murder case.

The defence lawyer had filed the bail application after the case was transferred from the juvenile justice board last month.

The boy's lawyer Ashwani Kumar Singh said the next hearing of the court in this matter will be held on January 22 and proceedings will be carried out in-camera.

The court on Monday rejected the bail of the accused minor and we are waiting to know the ground under which the bail was rejected, Singh said.

Seven-year-year old Pradhuman Thakur was found murdered with his throat slit inside the toilet of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, on September 8 last year.

The CBI had arrested the class 11 student exactly 2 months after the incident on November 8, 2017.

Pradhuman Thakur's father Barun Thakur was present inside the courtroom. PTI CORR ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.