By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 7 (PTI) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon today expressed regret on delay in responding to a controversial book, in which he is extensively quoted as being highly critical of US President Donald Trump and the First Family.

Trump in a strong statement on Tuesday slammed Bannon for his comments in the controversial book Â“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White HouseÂ” by author Michael Wolff.

Trump said Bannon has nothing to do with his presidency and has lost his mind.

The White House has slammed Bannon for his critical remarks against Trump.

"I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president's historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency," Bannon said in a statement according to multiple-media outlets, which was first reported by Axios.

In a lengthy statement, as produced by Axios, Bannon said Trump was the only candidate that could have taken on and defeated the Clinton apparatus.

"I am the only person to date to conduct a global effort to preach the message of Trump and Trumpism; and remain ready to stand in the breech for this president's efforts to make America great again," he said.

"My comments about the meeting with Russian nationals came from my life experiences as a Naval officer stationed aboard a destroyer whose main mission was to hunt Soviet submarines to my time at the Pentagon during the Reagan years when our focus was the defeat of 'the evil empire' and to making films about Reagan's war against the Soviets and Hillary Clinton's involvement in selling uranium to them," Bannon said.

Bannon said his comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate.

"He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends. To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr," he said.

Donald Trump Jr is both a patriot and a good man, Bannon said about the son of the president.

"He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around," he said.

"My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda Â— as I have shown daily in my national radio broadcasts, on the pages of Breitbart News and in speeches and appearances from Tokyo and Hong Kong to Arizona and Alabama," he said.

The White House has slammed Bannon for his comments in the book.

"Steve Bannon's eloquence in that description notwithstanding, it's tragic and unfortunate that Steve would make these grotesque comments, so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive. And the whole White House staff is deeply disappointed in his comments, which were grotesque," Steven Miller, a senior White House official was quoted as saying by CNN.

The book, he said, is best understood as a work of very poorly written fiction Â“The author is a garbage author of a garbage book.

And the tragic thing about this book -- and there are many things about it that are unfortunate -- but the portrayal of the president in the book is so contrary to reality, to the experience of those who work with him, to my own experience, having spent the last two years with him, Miller said. PTI LKJ UZM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.