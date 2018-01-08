Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Bengaluru Hockey Association and Hockey Puducherry registered emphatic 15-0 and 13-1 wins respectively on the second day of the 8th Senior Men's National Championship here today.

Central Secretariat, Chhattisgarh Hockey also won their matches.

In the opening match of the day, Central Secretariat registered their second victory in as many days as they beat Assam Hockey 3-1 in a Pool A match.

It was a closely fought first quarter of the match but Central Secretariat struck twice in the second quarter and then once again in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Assam Hockey, on the other hand, tried their best to make a comeback but were only rewarded with a consolation goal towards the end of the third quarter as captain Harvir Singh struck in the 44th minute.

The match ended 3-1 in Central Secretariat's favour with Dharambir Yadav (20'), Thimmanna S. Puliyanda (27') and Shankar Patil (43') getting on the score sheet.

In the following Pool C match, Chhattisgarh Hockey came back from a goal down to secure a 4-2 victory over Sashastra Seema Bal.

In a Pool E encounter, Hockey Puducherry outclassed Goans Hockey 13-1. Hockey Puducherry scored early in the 2nd minute but their lead was cut short as Goans Hockey equalised two minutes later to make it 1-1. However, Hockey Puducherry showed their class from thereon as they scored 12 more goals to put Goans Hockey's defence through the mill in the latter three quarters of the match. Ayyaz Khan (4') scored for Goans Hockey while Hockey Puducherry scored through captain N Sellamuthu (9', 17', 44', 52', 57'), R Ranjith (2', 5', 28', 29'), T Arunkumar (28', 41', 53') and A Tamilarasan (33').

In another Pool E match, Bengaluru Hockey Association produced an emphatic display to defeat Hockey Bihar 15-0. HT Ramesh (5', 53', 55', 57', 59'), Stalin Abhilash C. (27', 29', 39', 56'), Manikanth Bejawad (12', 41, 48') and N Honnur Swamy (13', 22', 37') scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.

In the sub-junior nationals in Hojai, Assam, Hockey Rajasthan beat The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd 2-0 in a Pool A clash.

In another Pool A clash, Telangana Hockey lost 1-4 to Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In a Pool D match, Sports Authority of Gujarat Â– Hockey Academy beat Hockey Gujarat 6-1. PTI AH AH .

