Jammu Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was today conferred the first Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Award for Probity in Politics and Public Life at an official function here in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The award, given by J-K Governor N N Vohra, has been constituted by the PDP to commemorate the death anniversary of PDP founder and two-time state's chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The PDP founder died on January 7, 2016.

Flanked by the CM Mehbooba Mufti, Indian-origin UK politician Lord Meghnad Desai, Deputy Chief Minister Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, Governor N N Vohra presented an award -- a shawl and traditional fur cap to Kumar -- at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium in the city.

Speaking on the occasion after receiving the award, Kumar thanked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Trust for conferring award to him for his Probity in Public life.

"It is moment of happiness for me and Bihar that I was honoured by Jammu and Kashmir. My focus is on development, peace and a corruption free and transparent governance in Bihar", Kumar said.

The Bihar chief minister, who was all praises for the PDP founder, invoked Mufti Mohmmad Sayeed's famous words when he said, "no solution will come from confrontation" and that disputes can be resolved through talks only.

"Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was a tall political leader and only home minister of India from Muslim Community. He always worked for peace," he said.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti had written to her Bihar counterpart stating that there was no better person - in terms of probity in political and public life - who could receive this award.

She also threw light on Kumar's links with J&K, when as Union railways minister had laid foundation stones for Anantnag and Baramulla rail lines.

Kumar had closely worked with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the VP Singh government at the Centre. He was the minister of state for agriculture, when the latter served as home minister. PTI AB MG .

