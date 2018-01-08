Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to induct another 200 buses which will increase the frequency of public bus services in the city to four minutes from the present 15-20 minutes, a senior BMC official said today.

BMC Commissioner Krishan Kumar said that BMC has decided to increase the number of city buses to 310 from the existing 110 to provide better public transport service to the daily commuters ahead of the forthcoming Hockey World Cup-2018 scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium here between November and December this year.

This decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by chief secretary A P Padhi, he said.

Presently, 110 city buses are being run in public- private partnership between Bhubaneswar-Puri Transport Service Limited (BPTSL) and Dream Team Sahara (DTS) under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

Kumar said people in the state capital get the public transport service in every 15 to 20 minutes. With addition of the new 200 buses, they will get the service in every four minutes, the Commissioner said. PTI AAM RG .

