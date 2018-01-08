Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) City Police today booked a prominent builder for allegedly cheating a home buyer who had purchased a flat in his project in Kalyan in the district.

The builder allegedly delayed handing over the possession of the flat for which the buyer had made the total payment of Rs 28.18 lakh in the year 2013, a police official said quoting the complaint.

According to police, the builder kept delaying the registration of the flat booked by Vivek Sangle, the complainant.

After continuous follow-up by Sangle, the builder finally did the registration in March, 2017, but didn't hand over the possession of the flat, the official said.

Meanwhile, Sangle discovered that another person was staying in the flat for which he had paid the money, and confronted the builder, he said.

The builder then promised Sangle to pay Rs 65 lakh in lieu of the flat, but didn't make any payment.

Sangle then approached the Kolsewadi police who registered a case under appropriate sections of the IPC against the developer. PTI CORR NSK .

