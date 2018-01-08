Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) A Noida businessman, who allegedly dumped his female friend in Australia where they had gone together, was arrested yesterday on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman, police said today.

"The arrested man is a businessman in Noida. A woman lodged an FIR stating that he had taken her to Australia and stayed with her for 20 days. He promised to marry her. However he returned to India without informing her," a police official said.

The woman said that she did not have sufficient funds and had to take the help of her relatives to return to India.

She then went to the accused's house who allegedly refused to recognise her.

Jitendra Kumar, SHO, Noida Phase 3 police station said that an FIR was on Friday lodged against the man under IPC section 354 on the woman's complaint.

"He was arrested yesterday and sent to judicial custody.

Further probe is on," said Kumar.

"Initial investigations revealed that the man was in mobile accessories business and suffered losses. The girl was working at his factory," an officer said. PTI CORR ADS .

