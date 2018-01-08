Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) "Outlander" actor Caitriona Balfe is engaged and flaunted her ring at the 2018 Golden Globes.

"It happened over the break. I'm very happy," Blafe told People magazine.

The 38-year-old actor has been dating Tony McGill for nearly two years. The duo has kept their relationship out of the public eye, the two were last photographed together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards in February.

Balfe was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Drama, for her starring role in the Starz romantic drama. Elisabeth Moss won the award for her performance in "The Handmaid's Tale". PTI SHD SHD .

