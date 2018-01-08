New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Castor seed prices drifted Rs 86 lower to Rs 4,261 per quintal in futures trade today due to cutting down of bets by speculators, tracking a subdued trend at the physical markets.

Marketmen said the fall in castor seed prices was mostly attributed to a weak trend in the spot markets owing to tepid demand from soap and other consuming industries.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, castor seed for delivery in February fell Rs 86, or 1.98 per cent, to Rs 4,261 per quintal with an open interest of 50,940 lots.

The delivery for January contracts also declined Rs 76, or 1.77 per cent, to Rs 4,215 per quintal, with an open interest of 27,470 lots. PTI SDG SUN ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.