New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Two women and three non-engineers are among the 20 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), 2017.

Last year, all 20 candidates scoring 100 percentile were engineers and males.

The results for CAT, which is an all-India entrance exam for entry into top B schools including the IIMs, were announced today.

"While in CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were men and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two women candidates and three non-engineers," said the exam convenor Neerja Dwivedi from IIM Lucknow.

IIM Lucknow was the coordinating institution for CAT 2017.

Among the top scorers are IIT Madras boy Sai Praneet Reddy, Patna's Sidharth Kumar, Kolkata's Vishal Vohra, Meet Aggarwal from Surat and coaching master Patrick DSouza from Mumbai who has bagged the perfect score for the fourth time.

CAT was conducted in two shifts on November 26. A total of 199,632 candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted in test centres spread across 140 cities.

After the result, various IIMs will announce their admission criteria largely based on the CAT score, writing ability, group discussion and personal interviews.

India has 20 IIMs admitting nearly 4,000 students into their flagship two-year management programs.

CAT 2017 saw the highest number of candidates in the last three years. PTI GJS AAR .

