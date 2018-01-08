Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) With a view to maximise the potential in the coir sector, the Centre would soon announce a new coir policy and Cori-Vision 2020, Minister of State Giriraj Singh said here today.

The Vision targeted export of coir products worth Rs 20,000 crore and domestic sale of Rs 40,000 crore by 2021-22, Singh, the Minister for (Independent charge) Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises told reporters.

It was also expected to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the sector during the period, Minister said.

An amount of Rs 1.16 crore has been made available during 2017-18 through Coir Board for modernisation of 179 coir units in the state, he said.

Common Facility Centres would be started in coir clusters through funds from Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries with a total cost of Rs 1.73 crore,he said, adding that of this amount, Rs 1.43 crore was a grant from the Centre.

The Common Facility Centre under construction at Ballussery in Kozhikode would be completed soon, he said.

Singh said there are also plans to modernise coir showrooms in a phased manner.

Coir Board Chairman C P Radhakrishnan was also present on the occasion. PTI JRK APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.