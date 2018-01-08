Beijing, Jan 8 (PTI) China dealt with 10,300 pornography and illegal publication cases last year, shutting down over one lakh websites for violations, authorities said today.

Officials received 121,000 reports from the public, which helped with a large number of major cases, the national office for fight against pornography and illegal publications said.

More than 128,000 websites were shut down, with 4.55 million posts deleted, while 30.9 million publications were confiscated, it said.

The office also worked with the departments of public security and copyright in 147 major cases, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. PTI KJV CPS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.