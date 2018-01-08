Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) With the north-westerly wind flowing unabated, biting cold conditions continued to affect normal life in West Bengal even as the Meteorological department today forecast that similar weather conditions would persist for the next few days.

Cold wave conditions would prevail over parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal for the next three days, the weatherman said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures remained four to seven notches below normal at many places in the state.

A dense fog, coupled with low temperatures, inconvenienced students as well as others who had to leave the comforts of their home early in the morning.

Public transport vehicles were few and far between and even those available had to travel at slower speeds as the dense fog reduced visibility.

Severe cold wave conditions prevailed over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal as Jalpaiguri recorded the lowest night temperature in the state's plains at 3.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.

Coochbehar followed closely at 3.9 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.

Sriniketan recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in Gangetic West Bengal, while Krishnagar's lowest temperature stood at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature of Kolkata was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, the city's lowest mercury count this season.

Malda recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, Baharampur 7, Burdwan 8.4, Bankura 8.6, Digha 9.5 and Diamond Harbour registered a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius. PTI AMR RG RC .

