Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Two people have died due to intense cold wave conditions in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts, according to the administration.

A 42-year-old man, identified as Pritam Singh, collapsed due to cold at his home in Wajidpur village yesterday. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, a report from the district headquarter said.

In another incident, Prem Lata (65) died due to the harsh weather prevailing in Kandhla town in Shamli district last evening.

Looking at the continuing cold spell in the region, the district authorities of Muzaffarnagar and Shamli have ordered for schools to be shut till January 9.

Earlier, five people also died following the sweeping cold conditions in the two districts on January 5.

The MeT office yesterday forecasted dense to very dense fog at a few places, and cold to severe cold waves in the state. PTI CORR MG .

