Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Biting cold wave conditions continue unabated in Himachal Pradesh, with minimum temperatures hovering around freezing point at most places in the state.

The minimum temperature stayed at minus 12.6 degrees Celsius at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti, while Manali and Kalpa reeled under piercing cold wave conditions with a low of minus 4.6 and minus 4.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Solan recorded a low of minus 1.2, minus 1.1 and minus 0.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

While the tribal areas groaned under arctic conditions with minimum temperatures staying between minus 15 and minus 22 degrees Celsius, most of the places in mid and lower hills shivered under piercing cold wave with minimum temperature close to 4 degrees Celsius.

Palampur was colder at 1.3 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below normal, while Una and Shimla recorded a low of 2.5 and 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Nahan and Dharamsala at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

There was no significant change in maximum temperatures and Una was the hottest, with a high of 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Solan, Nahan, Palampur, Shimla, Dharamshala, Kalpa and Keylong was recorded at 21.0, 19.5, 16.2, 15.8, 14.9, 14.6, 12.4 and 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The local MeT office has forecast dry spell in the region for the next five days with no respite from freezing cold wave conditions.

The prolonged dry spell is causing anxiety to farmers, as periodic rains are required during December and January for good yield of Rabi crop. PTI PCL DPB .

