Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in several places in Jharkhand today while the East Singhbhum district administration directed government and private schools to declare three days holiday for students up to class 5 in view of the biting cold.

The East Singhbhum district administration directed the schools to declare holiday till January 10 for students up to class 5 and reschedule the school timings for class 6 to class 12 students in view of the cold wave conditions, official sources said.

Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degree Celsius while its maximum was 22.4 degree Celsius, the MeT office said.

Steel city of Jamshedpur registered a minimum of 6.3 degree Celsius which was the lowest this season.

Palamau recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degree Celsius.

The forecast for the next one to five days is cold wave very likely at a few places, the Met said. PTI PVR BS RG .

