Mumbai, JAN 08 (PTI) Mumbai, JAN 08 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST) Copper cable scrap 447 Gun Metal Scrap 340 Copper scrap heavy 438 Brass honey 330 Copper armature 428 Copper Billets 475 Copper utensils scrap 407 Aluminium Ingots 158 Copper sheet cuttings 423 Zinc 240 Brass utensils scrap 328 Lead 172 Brass sheet cuttings 340 Tin 1345 Aluminium utensils scrap 125 Nickel 840 CC ROD 479 ---- Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): Rs 3190/3371 Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): Rs 3286/3561 -------- MUMBAI PAPPER : BLACK PEPPER RD 450/550 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 125 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 14300 COPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 14200 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 17200 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 16000 COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/T COCONUTOIL MUMBAI 1830 T.P --------- PTI JBH SDM .

