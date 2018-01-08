Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (CTB) will organise cycling tours as part of its "tourism on wheels" campaign to create public awareness for the need to protect the environment and conserve natural resources.

CTB general manager Sanjay Singh said three cycling tours would be organised of which the four-day-long "Tour De Chhattisgarh" would be the highlight.

The 400 kilometre tour will be held from January 26-30 and cyclists will cover Sirpur, Barnawapara, Gangrel, Chitrakote, Tirathgarh and Kotumsar Caves, all tourist locations of the state, he said.

It will be flagged off from the capitalÂ’s Marine Drive and as many as 54 participants, including one from Germany, have registered so far to take part in this event, Singh informed.

He said that about 100 cyclists from all over the country are expected to register for the tour.

The other tours include the "Tour De Raipur" starting on January 14 and another one that will be held on February 10-11 and will cover Kawardha, Bhoramdeo and Saroda Dadar, he said.

The CTB is also planning to introduce a fleet of mountain bikes at prominent spots for tourists, he said. PTI TKP BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.